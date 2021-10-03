UP Violence Live Updates: Leaders Head To UP After 4 Farmers Among 8 Killed In Violence

Farmer leaders as well as politicians from across parties are heading to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed today after violence broke out during a protest over the visit of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called the incident "unfortunate" and assured strict action against the accused.

Here are the LIVE updates on UP violence:

Rahul Gandhi Says "Won't Let This Sacrifice Go In Vain"
Rahul Gandhi said those who remain silent even after Sunday's incident in Lakhimpur Kheri are already dead and underlined that the sacrifice of farmers will not go in vain.

"Those who remain silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre are already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain -- ''Long live Kisan Satyagraha''," he said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag ''Farmers Protest''.
Congress' DK Shivakumar Slams BJP Over Lakhimpur Kheri Incident

Sharad Pawar Says "Barbaric Way Of Silencing Voices Of Farmers"

Mamata Banerjee Says Trinamool Delegation To Visit Victims' Families

Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Leaves For Lakhimpur Kheri
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has left for Lakhimpur Kheri along with his several supporters amid reports of violence there during a farmers' protest in which several people have been injured. While leaving Ghazipur on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border for Lakhimpur Kheri, Mr Tikait, the BKU's national spokesperson, claimed that "several farmers" are feared dead during the violence in which two vehicles were also allegedly set on fire.
UP Protesters Killed 4, Farmers Died Under Car They Flipped: Minister
Union Minister Ajay Mishra has said that three BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death by "some elements" among the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, after a car in which they were travelling turned turtle. Ajay Mishra told PTI over the phone that two farmers had died after coming under the car.

The Union minister of state for home said neither his son, nor he was present at the site when the incident occurred. He said the incident happened when some BJP workers were going to receive UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who had come to attend an event at Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Some elements in farmers, who were protesting, showed black flags and pelted stones on the car which turned turtle. Two farmers came under the car and died. Three BJP workers and the driver of the car were beaten to death by some people present there," he said, adding he was on his way to get their post-mortem done.