UP Violence Live Updates: Leaders Head To UP After 4 Farmers Among 8 Killed In Violence

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Says "Won't Let This Sacrifice Go In Vain"

Rahul Gandhi said those who remain silent even after Sunday's incident in Lakhimpur Kheri are already dead and underlined that the sacrifice of farmers will not go in vain.





"Those who remain silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre are already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain -- ''Long live Kisan Satyagraha''," he said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag ''Farmers Protest''.

