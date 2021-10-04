'Leftist Methods' Behind UP Violence, Farmers Not Involved: RSS-Linked Body

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said Lakhimpuri Kheri violence was carried out using "leftist methods". (File)

Seeking the harshest punishment for those involved in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, RSS-affiliated farmers' union Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Monday said people from various political parties, and not farmers, were behind it.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", the BKS in a statement said, "The people involved in the incident were not farmers, they belonged to various political parties. The incident was carried out using leftist methods. People were mercilessly beaten to death with sticks, something farmers cannot do."

The BKS claimed that the way the people took the law into their own hands and committed murders in public shows that they were part of some professional gangs.

Seeking the harshest punishment for those involved in such acts, it said that justice should be done to the families of those who died by conducting an impartial inquiry into this heinous incident at the earliest.

