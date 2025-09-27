Yogi Adityanath Directs Authorities To Show No Mercy For Unrest Conspirators

Calling Dussehra a festival dedicated to vanquishing evil and terror, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged authorities to impose strict punishments on those intent on creating unrest and disturbances within the state.

Expressing dissatisfaction over recent incidents involving objectionable processions and provocative slogans in Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Moradabad, Budaun, Maharajganj, Unnao, Sambhal, Agra, and Bareilly, he stated that these actions reflect a well-planned conspiracy to disturb the state's peace, which will not be tolerated.

He directed that FIRs be filed immediately against those involved in untoward activities, asserting that both the organisers and masterminds must be identified, and their properties investigated.

"Not a single wrongdoer involved in these processions should be spared. Scan video footage, monitor social media, and take action against every one of them," CM Adityanath stated.

Yogi Adityanath was reviewing law and order late Friday night with senior government officials, zonal additional director generals (ADGs), inspector generals (IGs), divisional commissioners, district magistrates (DMs), and police chiefs of districts, along with senior field officers, the state government said in a statement.

The chief minister reiterated his zero-tolerance policy against criminals and stated that ensuring the safety of every citizen is the government's top priority.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of Mission Shakti 5.0, which began with Sharadiya Navratri, Mr Adityanath issued strict instructions to prevent the infiltration of disguised offenders during events like garba and dandiya.

He emphasised the need for prompt action in crimes against women and effective advocacy to ensure the perpetrators are punished. He stated that not only will the police station and outpost be held accountable for incidents like molestation, chain snatching, or acid attacks, but the role of PRVs will also be investigated.

After Dussehra, the zonal ADGs will review the situation station-wise and submit a report.

The chief minister strongly objected to rumours of drone reconnaissance and theft in districts like Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Basti, and Prayagraj.

He called for the arrest of individuals spreading these rumours and directed regular police patrols in those areas. He also ordered strict monitoring to prevent the dissemination of misleading information on social media.

CM Adityanath took a firm stance against any attempts to incite caste conflict, insisting that government orders must be adhered to rigorously. He stressed that attempts to foster animosity in the name of caste must be eradicated.

Mr Adityanath urged Durga Puja committees to establish safe arrangements and ensure that Ravana Dahan ceremonies are conducted in accordance with safety standards.

Instructing strict action against cow smuggling and slaughterhouses, the chief minister directed that police captains conduct surprise inspections to ensure that slaughterhouses are operating in accordance with standards.

Regarding the large crowds and the presence of foreign buyers at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida, the chief minister urged the administration to remain fully alert.

He instructed them to avoid traffic jams and enhance security arrangements during the busy weekend.

The district magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar reported that approximately 49,000 people visited the trade show on the second day, the statement noted.

