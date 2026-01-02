UP Woman Says Husband Hid 1st Marriage, Alleges Assault By In-Laws

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi have launched a probe after a 20-year-old woman accused her husband and in-laws of physical and mental abuse following the discovery, days after her wedding, that her husband had concealed a relationship with another woman whom he later claimed to be his wife, officials said on Friday.

Gyanpur Kotwali in-charge Inspector Vishva Jyoti Rai said an FIR was registered on December 31 on the complaint of Tripti Dubey, a resident of Chak Shri Datt Tiwari Pur village, against her husband Rahul Tiwari, her mother-in-law Sadhana Tiwari, and sisters-in-law Anju and Sanju under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rai said police teams conducted raids at the accused's house after the case was registered, but the premises were found locked. Villagers told police that all family members fled the village after the complainant left the house. Efforts are on to trace and arrest them, he said.

According to the complaint, Tripti and Rahul, both residents of the same village under the Gyanpur Kotwali area, got married in April 2024 in Bhadohi city.

About a week after the wedding, Tripti came to know that her husband was having an affair with a woman named Sapna Singh. When she questioned Rahul, he allegedly told her that Sapna was his wife, the officer said.

When Tripti protested, her husband allegedly assaulted her. She later informed her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, who allegedly told her that they were already aware of Rahul's first marriage and that the fact had been concealed at the time of her wedding, Rai said.

According to the FIR, for nearly a year, Tripti was repeatedly assaulted by her husband and in-laws, treated like a captive, and prevented from stepping out of the house. She was subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment, which severely affected her mental health, police said.

Rai said on December 31, 2025, Tripti managed to call her brother, who lives in the same village, and reached the police station to narrate her ordeal. She told police that she had recordings related to the alleged abuse on her mobile phone, but her husband allegedly snatched and broke the device.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

