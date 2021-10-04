Supreme Court To Farmers On UP Violence: 'Can't Protest When...'

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. (File)

Why are farmers protesting even after challenging the law in court, the Supreme Court questioned sharply today, saying it would examine whether the farmers had the right to protest when the issue of farm laws is being decided in court.

The Supreme Court was responding to a petition by a farmers' group seeking permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The court said in the next hearing on October 21 it would decide if the right to protest is an "absolute right".

The government argued that "there should be no further protests, in order to prevent unfortunate incidents like the one in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday".

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed yesterday in violence during protests against a Union Minister's visit to Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday.

The farmers allege those killed were run over by a car in Union Minister Ajay Singh Mishra's convoy, driven by his son Ashish. The police have filed a case of murder against Ashish Mishra.

Today, the Supreme Court was hearing the plea by the Rajasthan-based farmers group "Kisan Mahapanchayat", which wanted permission to hold a "Satyagraha" with 200 farmers at Jantar Mantar. The court had earlier lashed out at protest groups for "strangulating the city" and had asked the petitioner to file an affidavit stating that they are not part of the groups blocking the highways.

The Supreme Court objected to petitioners filing a plea in the Rajasthan High Court against farm laws and also demanding permission to protest at Jantar Mantar.

"When you have already challenged the law you can't be allowed to protest? You can't come to court and then also protest outside? If the matter is already sub-judice protests cannot be allowed," the court said.

"When the government has already said that it's not implementing the laws yet and there is a stay on it from the Supreme Court, then why are you protesting?" - Justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar asked.