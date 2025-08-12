"Big Relief For Delhi": Minister After Supreme Court Breather On Old Vehicles

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has welcomed the Supreme Court's order stopping the impounding of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR, calling it "a big relief for the people of Delhi".

"The Delhi govt had filed a plea before the court, arguing that the 'end of life' for a vehicle should be determined not by its age, but by the pollution it emits and the number of kilometres it has run," Mr Sirsa said.

He credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with leading the legal fight. "Chief Minister Gupta fought this battle on behalf of the people of Delhi. We hope that in the days to come, we will be able to bring permanent relief to the residents of Delhi," he added.

"While we remain committed to cleaning Delhi's air, we will also ensure that the rights of our citizens are safeguarded. We will succeed in saving people's beloved vehicles, as well as improving the environment and air quality of Delhi," Mr Sirsa said.

The Supreme Court's directive has brought an immediate pause to Delhi's drive to impound "overaged" vehicles, a rule dating back to 2014-15 after the National Green Tribunal ordered a ban on diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old to curb air pollution.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The Supreme Court has accepted our government's petition. Now, in the National Capital Region (NCR), no immediate punitive action will be taken against owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years."

"Through a review petition, we requested that vehicle evaluation be based not only on their age but also on their mileage and emission levels, so only the vehicles that actually cause pollution are identified and acted upon," she said.

"By actively participating in the judicial process, we will continue to firmly represent the interests of the people of Delhi. This decision strengthens our resolve to maintain a balance between environmental protection and public convenience as we move towards a developed Delhi," she added.

Senior transport officials confirmed that all impounding drives have been stopped. "If people want to scrap on their own, but as of now we are not conducting the drive," one official said.