Farmers Call Off Agitation In UP After Promises Of Compensation

The farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, who have been protesting over yesterday's deaths, have reached an understanding with the government and called off the protest.

The government has promised to pay a compensation of Rs 45 lakh to the families of those who died. The injured will receive a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

After a meeting with the police this morning, the farmers agreed to cremate the bodies of the four people who were allegedly mowed down by a car carrying the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra. Four of the farmers hit had died and several others were injured.

A murder case has been filed against Ajay Kumar Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra. Today the police assured the farmers that the investigation will take place on basis of the complaints filed by families of the deceased.