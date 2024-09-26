'Consistent Rant, Illogical Statements': BJP Leader On Kangana Ranaut

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut continues to be slammed by her party's leaders over her remarks on the three farm laws, which were withdrawn by the Modi government after it sparked massive farmers' protests. The Mandi MP had suggested that the three laws should be brought back but apologised after the BJP distanced itself from her remarks. She later said those were her personal views, not that of the party, and that her opinions should reflect the party's stand.

The apology, however, did little to allay the damage her words may have caused to the BJP's image in Punjab. BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said one should not judge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bond with Punjab through such "baseless and illogical" remarks.

"I am grateful to the BJP for distancing themselves from the comments of Kangana Ranaut. But as a Punjabi, I must say that Kangana Ranaut's consistent rant, useless, baseless and illogical statements against the Sikh community, the farmers of Punjab are damaging all the good work, the welfare-oriented, the Vikas-oriented work being done, that has been done by PM Modi for the welfare of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat," he told ANI.

"Having said that there should not be any doubt that PM Modi's bond with Punjab, the farmer of Punjab and Punjabiyat is an unbreakable, unshakable bond and that bond should not be judged or seen through the lens of irresponsible comments being made by one MP Kangana Ranaut," Mr Shergill added.

Another BJP spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, said yesterday that Ms Ranaut's remarks were her "personal statements" that don't depict the BJP's stand view on the farm bills.

"On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that were withdrawn by centre is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her," Mr Bhatia said.

Ms Ranaut, who was elected to the parliament from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency earlier this year, had said "farmers themselves should demand" the three farm laws that were scrapped by the government. "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it," she had said.

On being pointed out by the party that she was "not authorized" to make such comments, Ms Ranaut took back her remarks and said in a video statement she will ensure her views are aligned with that of the party. "I have to keep in mind that I am not just an artist but also a BJP worker. My opinions should not be personal and should be the party's stand. I regret and take my words back if my comments have disappointed anyone," she said.

The BJP had reprimanded Ms Ranaut once last month as well - over her remarks that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India during the farmers' protest if the centre had not taken strong measures.

Ms Ranaut is also embroiled in a controversy over her latest film, Emergency, which is fighting for a censor certificate after several allegations that she has tried to tarnish the images of Sikhs in the film and levelled false charges against the community.