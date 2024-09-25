BJP Distances Itself From Kangana Ranaut's Farm Laws Remark, She Reacts

File photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday distanced itself from its MP Kangana Ranaut's fresh comment on the three farm laws that were at the core of the farmers' protest in 2020. Speaking to reporters in her Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, the actor-politician said the laws - rolled back by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in November 2021 after massive agitations - "should be brought back... (and) farmers themselves should demand it".

"I know this will be controversial... but I feel the farm laws that were repealed should be brought back. The farmers themselves should demand it. They are a pillar of strength for the nation's development and I want to appeal to them - demand the laws back for your own good," Kangana Ranaut said.

The BJP, however, said her comments do not represent the party's views.

Party's spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the remarks are Ms Ranaut's "personal statement".

"Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of the BJP and it doesn't depict the BJP's view on the farm bills," Mr Bhatia said.

She then responded to Mr Bhatia's statement and said, "My views on farm laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills."

Absolutely, my views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent party's stand on those Bills. Thanks. https://t.co/U4byptLYuc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 24, 2024

Ms Ranaut, whose latest film, 'Emergency', is fighting for a censor certificate, has already been reprimanded once by the BJP - last month - over earlier remarks on the farmers' protests. The actor had said that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India during the farmers' protests if strong measures had not been taken by the Centre.

In 2020, as the farmers' protests were gathering steam, she allegedly misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab and called her Bilkis Bano.

That swipe resurfaced in June this year after Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a woman CISF officer.

Kangana Ranaut's Farm Laws Remark Draws Congress, AAP's Ire

Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked Kangana Ranaut and vowed that "these black laws will (never be brought back now)... no matter how hard Modi and his MPs try".

"More than 750 farmers were martyred... only then did the Modi government wake up and these black laws were withdrawn. Now BJP MPs are planning to bring them back... but Congress is with the farmers," party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

AAP's Balbir Singh also took a jibe at the actor.

"Just ask her what are the three farm laws. I can guarantee you she would not be able to answer. All she is doing is comedy. Please don't take her seriously," Mr Singh told reporters when asked about Ms Ranaut's comments.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang also spoke to reporters and said that discussing the reinstating of the agricultural laws “is an insult to millions of farmers and the 750 martyred farmers in the country”.

He called on PM Modi to respond and urged him to take immediate action against Ms Ranaut if he "truly" stands with the farmers.

Ms Ranaut's latest jab comes days before the Assembly election in Haryana, from where lakhs of farmers marched on Delhi and participated in multiple blockades against the city.