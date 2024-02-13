Farmers Set For Mega 'Delhi Chalo' March: What Are The Key Demands

The Delhi police have installalled nails along with barricades to prevent farmers from entering the city.

Protesting farmers will begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march today to push the Centre to address their demands. Foremost among these demands is the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops - a crucial lifeline for farmers facing market uncertainties.

Other key points of contention revolve around the repeal of the Electricity Act 2020, compensation for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, and the withdrawal of cases against those involved in the farmers' movement. While an agreement was reached on these issues post-midnight, the farmers remain steadfast in their resolve, asserting that the government's promises made two years ago have not been fulfilled.

The meeting revealed the government's willingness to withdraw cases against farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation, addressing one of the farmer's concerns. However, the farmers insist on a legal guarantee for MSP, underscoring its significance as a cornerstone of their demands.

Farmer leaders such as Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (Non-Political) Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's Sarwan Singh Pandher have expressed skepticism regarding the government's commitment to fulfilling the broader set of demands.

The government proposes the formation of a committee to deliberate on legal guarantees for MSP, debt waivers, and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. However, farmer representatives remain unconvinced.

Besides what is mentioned earlier, the farmers' demands encompass a spectrum of issues, including reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organization, and compensation for families of farmers who died during the previous agitation.

As the 'Delhi Chalo' march gains momentum, security measures at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders have intensified. The Delhi police have implemented stringent measures, including the installation of nails along with barricades and the use of cranes and earthmovers to block the road, aiming to prevent the entry of protesting vehicles into the city.