Who Is Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Punjab Farmer On Hunger Strike For Over 110 Days

Punjab Police on Thursday shifted farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Jalandhar, to another hospital amid a crackdown on protesting farmers. Mr Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death, was brought to PIMS around 2 am before being moved under heavy security.
Tensions escalated at the Shambhu Border as Haryana Police removed concrete barricades using bulldozers to further restrict the movement of protesting farmers. On Wednesday night, Punjab Police cleared farmers from the protest site, with Patiala SSP Nanak Singh telling news agency ANI that no force was used.
Several farmer leaders, including Mr Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained.
Who is Jagjit Singh Dallewal?
- Born in 1954 in Faridkot, Punjab, Jagjit Singh Dallewal is a prominent Indian farmer leader known for his commitment to farmers' rights. He pursued postgraduate studies at Punjabi University.
- Mr Dallewal is the leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and has been at the forefront of several farmer protests, with his activism revitalising the movement, often termed 'Kisan Andolan 2.0'. Initially part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), he distanced himself from the organisation after its leader Balbir Singh Rajewal formed the Samyukta Samaj Morcha to contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Opposing political involvement, Mr Dallewal co-founded the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) in July 2022, bringing together 150 farmer unions committed to advocating for farmers' rights.
- On November 16, 2024, Mr Dallewal went on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana, demanding a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops. This protest drew significant attention due to his deteriorating health during the strike.
- He is battling severe health issues, including prostate cancer. His hunger strike has lasted 114 days as of March 20. On the 101st day of his indefinite fast, Mr Dallewal reportedly experienced swelling in his feet, reduced water intake, and increased urine production. A senior panel of doctors has been closely monitoring his condition.
- Before his fast-unto-death hunger strike, Mr Dallewal made his will and distributed his 17 acres of land among his family members, including his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson.
