Who Is Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Punjab Farmer On Hunger Strike For Over 110 Days

Punjab Police on Thursday shifted farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal from the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Jalandhar, to another hospital amid a crackdown on protesting farmers. Mr Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death, was brought to PIMS around 2 am before being moved under heavy security.

Tensions escalated at the Shambhu Border as Haryana Police removed concrete barricades using bulldozers to further restrict the movement of protesting farmers. On Wednesday night, Punjab Police cleared farmers from the protest site, with Patiala SSP Nanak Singh telling news agency ANI that no force was used.

Several farmer leaders, including Mr Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained.

Who is Jagjit Singh Dallewal?