Constable Who 'Slapped' Kangana Ranaut Suspended, Faces Police Case

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable who allegedly slapped Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport for "disrespecting farmers" has been suspended, police said. A police case has also been filed against her.

Ms Ranaut was on the way to board a flight to Delhi after being elected from the Himachal Pradesh constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections when the incident happened.

Kulwinder Kaur, the accused constable, was triggered by an old statement by Ms Ranaut.

"She gave a statement... that farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement...," she said.