CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Closes On September 30, Check Details

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced that the application window for the recruitment of Constables will close on September 30. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,130 posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official CISF website. Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while those belonging to SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempt from fee payment.

Age Limit And Salary

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 23 years. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, along with applicable allowances as per Central Government norms.

Recruitment Process

The recruitment process will include the Physical Standards Test (PST), Document Verification (DV), Computer-Based Test (CBT), and a Medical Examination. The written examination will be conducted in English and Hindi.

Verification of eligibility criteria will occur during the document verification stage, using original certificates and documents.

After the completion of the PET, PST, DV, written examination (OMR/CBT), and medical examination, merit lists will be drawn state- and category-wise based on candidates' performances in the written examination. Vacancies will be filled according to availability in various States/UTs.

Application Instructions

To register for the first time, candidates should:

Visit the official CISF website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Click on the "Login" button on the homepage.

Select the "New Registration" option on the new page displayed.

Written Examination Qualification Criteria

The minimum percentage of marks required to qualify for the written examination (OMR/CBT) is as follows:

UR/EWS/ESM: 35%

SC/ST/OBC: 33%

The written examination will comprise one objective-type paper with 100 questions, divided as follows:

General Intelligence and Reasoning - 25 Questions (25 Marks)

General Knowledge and Awareness - 25 Questions (25 Marks)

Elementary Mathematics - 25 Questions (25 Marks)

English/Hindi - 25 Questions (25 Marks)

Candidates qualifying in the PET, PST, and DV will be invited to take the written examination, which has a time limit of 120 minutes.