CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration For 1,130 Posts Begins Today

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024:The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will begin the registration process for the constable position today, with the deadline set for September 30. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, once the window is opened.. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,130 posts.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of CISF, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Click on the "Login" button on the homepage

Click on "New Registration"

Provide the required details

Make the payment and click on "Submit"

The official notification reads: "Candidates are advised, in their own interest, to submit online applications well before the closing date and not to wait until the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection, inability, or failure to log in due to heavy load on the website during the closing days."

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed 12th grade or hold an equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university with a Science subject by the application deadline.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification (DV). Documents of candidates who pass PET/PST will be reviewed. Those who clear PET/PST/DV will be invited to take a Written Examination, which will be conducted in OMR/Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will consist of one objective-type paper with 100 multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks. The test will be available in English and Hindi, with no negative marking.