CISF Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply

CISF Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has begun the online registration process for the recruitment of 30 Head Constable (General Duty) posts under the Sports Quota 2025, specifically for the Hockey discipline (female candidates only). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official CISF recruitment portal, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

CISF Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Application Start Date: 11 May 2025

Last Date to Apply: 30 May 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

CISF Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 30 (for Female Hockey Players)

The number of vacancies is tentative and may be revised depending on administrative requirements.

CISF Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification

12th pass from a recognised board with a valid record of representing State/National/International level in Hockey

CISF Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

18 to 23 years as on 1 August 2025 (Born between 2 August 2002 and 1 August 2007).

CISF Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Level-4 Pay Matrix: Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100 plus allowances as per central government norms.

CISF Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Step 2. Click on "Login" and select "New Registration"

Step 3. Fill in personal, contact, and educational details carefully

Step 4. Upload required documents and complete the declaration

Step 5. Submit the application and save your registration details

The official notification: "The candidates applying for the Recruitment should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for the post. Their admission at all the stages of recruitment will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the Trial Test/Proficiency Test/PST & Documentation and medical examination, it is found that they do not fulfil any of the eligibility conditions: their candidature for the examination will be cancelled forthwith by the department."

Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.