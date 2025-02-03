Central Industrial Security Force Hiring For 1,124 Posts, Check Key Details

CISF Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced recruitment for constable/driver positions. The application process began today, with a deadline set for March 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,124 posts.

Important Considerations For Applicants

Applicants must keep the following points in mind during the application process:

Only one application should be submitted, and candidates will be considered for both Constable/Driver and Constable/DCPO positions.

Applicants must provide their 1st and 2nd preferences for Constable/Driver and Constable/DCPO (or vice versa).

The preferences selected at the time of application submission will be final.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should meet these eligibility requirements:

The applicant must have completed matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

The applicant's age must be between 21 to 27 years.

The crucial date for determining age eligibility is March 04, 2025, which is the last date for submitting online applications.

Recruitment will be conducted in the following stages:-



PET/PST, Documentation & Trade Test.

OMR/ CBT mode written examination which will be bilingual i.e. in Hindi

& English languages.

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME)

Application Fee

Those wishing to apply must pay an online application fee of Rs 100 (for UR, EWS, and OBC categories). There is no fee for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/ESM categories.

Vacancy Details

Constable/Driver - Direct: 845 posts

Constable/Driver-Cum-Pump-Operator (Fire Services): 279 posts



CISF Constable/Driver Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply



Go to the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the New Registration option to register.

Sign in with the required credentials and submit.

Complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Save the submitted form and keep a printout for future reference.

For additional information, applicants should visit the official website.