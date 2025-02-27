CISF Job Notification Out For Over 1,100 Posts, 10th Pass Candidates Eligible

CISF Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a major recruitment drive for the post of Constable (Tradesman). Those aspiring for a government job in CISF can apply online through the official website from March 5 to April 3. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,161 positions.

Vacancy Details

CISF is recruiting for multiple trades under the Constable Tradesman category. The distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Constable Cook 493

Constable Cobbler 09

Constable Tailor 23

Constable Barber 199

Constable Washerman 262

Constable Sweeper 152

Constable Painter 02

Constable Carpenter 09

Constable Electrician 04

Constable Gardener 04

Constable Welder 01

Constable Charge-man (Mechanical) 01

Constable MP Attendant 02

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 28 years as of August 1, 2025. Age relaxations will be applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.

Selection Process & Salary

The selection process consists of multiple stages, including:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Document Verification

Written Examination

Medical Examination

Salary Structure: Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary in the range of Rs 21,700 - Rs 69,100 as per the pay scale.

Application Fee: General, OBC, and EWS candidates must pay Rs 100 as the application fee. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from the fee.

Height Requirements:

Male candidates: 170 cm

Female candidates: 157 cm

Interested candidates should visit the official website and apply before the deadline.