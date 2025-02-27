Advertisement

CISF Job Notification Out For Over 1,100 Posts, 10th Pass Candidates Eligible

CISF Recruitment 2025: Those aspiring for a government job in CISF can apply online through the official website from March 5 to April 3.

CISF Recruitment 2025: Applicants must be between 18 and 28 years as of August 1.

CISF Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a major recruitment drive for the post of Constable (Tradesman). Those aspiring for a government job in CISF can apply online through the official website from March 5 to April 3. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,161 positions.

Vacancy Details

CISF is recruiting for multiple trades under the Constable Tradesman category. The distribution of vacancies is as follows:

  • Constable Cook           493
  • Constable Cobbler     09
  • Constable Tailor            23
  • Constable Barber       199
  • Constable Washerman 262
  • Constable Sweeper     152
  • Constable Painter     02
  • Constable Carpenter     09
  • Constable Electrician    04
  • Constable Gardener    04
  • Constable Welder    01
  • Constable Charge-man (Mechanical)    01
  • Constable MP Attendant    02

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 28 years as of August 1, 2025. Age relaxations will be applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.

Selection Process & Salary

The selection process consists of multiple stages, including:

  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Document Verification
  • Written Examination
  • Medical Examination

Salary Structure: Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary in the range of Rs 21,700 - Rs 69,100 as per the pay scale.

Application Fee: General, OBC, and EWS candidates must pay Rs 100 as the application fee. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from the fee.

Height Requirements:

  • Male candidates: 170 cm
  • Female candidates: 157 cm

Interested candidates should visit the official website and apply before the deadline.

