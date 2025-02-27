CISF Job Notification Out For Over 1,100 Posts, 10th Pass Candidates Eligible

CISF Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced a major recruitment drive for the post of Constable (Tradesman). Those aspiring for a government job in CISF can apply online through the official website from March 5 to April 3. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,161 positions.
Vacancy Details
CISF is recruiting for multiple trades under the Constable Tradesman category. The distribution of vacancies is as follows:
- Constable Cook 493
- Constable Cobbler 09
- Constable Tailor 23
- Constable Barber 199
- Constable Washerman 262
- Constable Sweeper 152
- Constable Painter 02
- Constable Carpenter 09
- Constable Electrician 04
- Constable Gardener 04
- Constable Welder 01
- Constable Charge-man (Mechanical) 01
- Constable MP Attendant 02
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognised board.
Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 28 years as of August 1, 2025. Age relaxations will be applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.
Selection Process & Salary
The selection process consists of multiple stages, including:
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Physical Standard Test (PST)
- Document Verification
- Written Examination
- Medical Examination
Salary Structure: Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary in the range of Rs 21,700 - Rs 69,100 as per the pay scale.
Application Fee: General, OBC, and EWS candidates must pay Rs 100 as the application fee. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from the fee.
Height Requirements:
- Male candidates: 170 cm
- Female candidates: 157 cm
Interested candidates should visit the official website and apply before the deadline.