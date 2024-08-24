CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: 1,130 Vacancies, Registration Starts On August 31

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a recruitment notification for the constable position. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,130 posts. The registration process is scheduled to commence on August 31, with the deadline set for September 30.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have completed 12th grade or hold an equivalent qualification from a recognised board or university with a Science subject by the application deadline.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 23 years old, with birthdates falling between 01/10/2001 and 30/09/2006.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification (DV). Documents of candidates who pass PET/PST will be reviewed. Those who clear PET/PST/DV will be invited to take a Written Examination, which will be conducted in OMR/Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will feature one objective-type paper with 100 questions worth 100 marks. The questions will be multiple-choice and the test will be available in English and Hindi, with no negative marking.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100. Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) who qualify for reservations are exempt from the fee. Payment can be made online via Net Banking, Debit/Credit cards, UPI, or through cash at SBI Branches with an SBI Challan. Fees paid through other methods will not be accepted.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official CISF website.