Violence During Protest Against Ministers In UP; 2 Killed, Claim Farmers

Protest by farmers broke out in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri today

Violence has broken out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, where farmers were holding protests since this morning over the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and Union Minister of State for home Ajay Mishra.

Farmers unions have said two of the protestors were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of the Union minister.

Visuals from the area showed vehicles set on fire as a man, apparently injured, lies on the ground. There is heavy police presence in the area.

Farmer unions have claimed that eight farmers were injured.

"In Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, 2 farmers have died and 8 farmers were seriously injured after the vehicles of the ministers' convoy crushed the farmers standing on the side of the road, protesting against the programme of the Union Minister of State for Home," tweeted the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers.

Deputy CM Maurya was on a visit to Kheri for government functions. Mr Mishra, who is from the area, was holding a function at his village which the that the Deputy Chief Minister was also supposed to attend.

There has been no confirmation of the deaths or injuries from the administration so far.