On Camera, 100-Feet Tazia Collapses During Muharram Procession In UP

A 100-feet-high Tazia - a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain - collapsed during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place when Tazia was being assembled and lifted.

It, however, lost balance and fell on an 11,000-volt power line, sparking panic among thousands of people who had gathered for the procession. No one was injured as the electricity supply was cut off.

The video shows three towering Tazias, about 100 feet tall, which are often made of bamboo and adorned with vibrant, colourful paper and fabrics, during the religious procession. One of them, however, suddenly starts tilting and eventually collapsing, breaking apart as it falls.

Muharram is the second sacred month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. It marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar new year. This year, it commenced on June 27, initiating 10 days of mourning for Muslims.

This period commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who died in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

The period of mourning reaches its zenith with Ashura, when Shia Muslims partake in processions, carrying Tazia.