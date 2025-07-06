Lathi Charge, Case Against 16 After Attempt To Divert Muharram Procession Route In Ujjain

Tensions flared during a Muharram procession in Ujjain's Begumbagh area when a group of men allegedly broke police barricades and attempted to divert the religious procession from its pre-approved route. The incident led to a mild lathi charge by police, injuries to two officers, and legal action against 16 people, including the procession organiser Irfan Khan alias Lalla.

According to the police, the incident occurred during the traditional 9th Muharram horse procession. While the route had been decided and mutually agreed upon by the administration and community leaders in meetings held over the past ten days, Mr Khan and his associates allegedly attempted to divert the procession from the designated Khajurwali Masjid-Nikas Chauraha path towards Abdalpura. When stopped, they reportedly broke through police barricades, leading to chaos.

"In the past ten days, multiple meetings were held with the Muslim community to finalise the procession route. Everyone signed an agreement. Despite this, the barricades were broken. Two policemen were injured, and mild force was used to disperse the crowd," said Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 191, 192, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to obstruction of public servants and disobedience of lawful orders. CCTV footage from the area is being analysed to identify and arrest the other accused.

The Seerat Committee - a group formed within Muslim communities dedicated to promoting the understanding of the Seerat (also known as Sirah), which refers to the life, character, and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad - acknowledged the fault. Maqsood Ali, Joint Secretary of the Committee, said, "The police had clearly decided the route during prior meetings, and even a bond was signed. If any changes were required, they should have been communicated in those meetings. Violating the decided path was wrong, and those responsible must face action."

The injured policemen are reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the Ujjain police have said they are conducting a thorough review to avoid such confrontations in the future.