Man Shot Dead On Busy Road In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri: Police

A 20-year-old man was chased and shot dead by around five assailants on a busy road near a police outpost in Mishrana locality here, an officer said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening, when Lucknow range Inspector General (IG) Prashant Kumar was in the city to review the law and order situation ahead of Holi.

According to the police, the youth, identified as Amogh Seth, a resident of Seth Colony in Hathipur, was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

A book store employee, Aditya Kashyap, was also injured on hand when the attackers opened fire as the youth took shelter in the shop, they said. Kashyap is said to be out of danger.

The assailants fled the spot on two bikes after the incident, the officer said.

IG Prashant Kumar, who was patrolling the city along with Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma, inspected the scene of crime.

Speaking to reporters, the IG said, "Preliminary inquiry reveals that the victim was said to have had a dispute with another person, Anmol Puri Bala. Thorough investigation would be carried out and the accused would be arrested soon." The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the father of the victim, Bharat Seth, who accused Anmol and five unidentified accomplices of shooting his son dead and injuring the shop worker.

Kheri SP Sankalp Sharma said several teams have been formed to identify the culprits, and they are examining the CCTV footage.

The injured book and stationery store employee, Aditya Kashyap, who is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, said the youth ran into his shop to take shelter. He said he was shot in the hand when the assailants fired at Amogh.

