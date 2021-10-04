Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Detained On Way To Violence-Hit UP District

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early morning today by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest the previous day.

The farmers, who had assembled to stop the visit of the Union Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, said the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district started after the minster's car mowed down the protesters. Visuals from the area showed arson and vehicles set on fire.

"I am not important than the people you have killed. The government you are defending. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else I will not move from here and you won't touch me," a visibly agitated Congress leader, surrounded by policemen, is heard saying in a video when her convoy is stopped at Sitapur.