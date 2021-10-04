'One Who Is Silent, Is Already Dead': Rahul Gandhi On UP Violence

Rahul Gandhi termed UP violence as an "inhuman massacre". (File)

In a veiled attack at the ruling party following the death of eight persons including four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the one who is silent on the incident is already dead.

Terming the incident as an "inhuman massacre", he tweeted, "The one who is silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre, he is already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain - Kisan Satyagraha Zindabad! #FarmersProtest"

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Commenting on the incident, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "How much does BJP hate the farmers of the country? Don't they have a right to live? If they raise their voice, will you shoot them, will you trample on the car? Enough. This is a country of farmers, not a fiefdom of BJP's brutal ideology. Kisan Satyagraha will be strengthened and the voice of the farmer will be louder."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Lucknow on Sunday evening for her scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. She is likely to meet the victims'' families who died in the incident.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will also visit Lakhimpur tomorrow.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

They also called upon farmers' organisations across the country to hold protests at District Collector's and District Magistrate's, offices in all districts on October 4 between 10 am and 1 pm over the death of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh.

SKM also demanded that the episode be investigated by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.