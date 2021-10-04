Akhilesh Yadav Sits In Protest Outside Home Over Death Of 8 In Violence

Police forces have been deployed outside Akhilesh Yadav's home.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is on a sit-in outside his home in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow after the police stopped him from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri district, where eight including four farmers were killed in violence on Sunday.

Police forces have been deployed outside his home in Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg.

"Even the British did not commit such atrocities as much as the BJP government is doing on the farmers. The Minister of State for Home and the Deputy Chief Minister should resign. Rs 2 crore should be given to the farmers who have lost their lives. Their families should be given government jobs," Mr Yadav said.

"The government does not want any political leaders to go there. What is the government hiding?"

In an escalating confrontation with the Yogi Adityanath government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a face-off with police personnel early this morning after was stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. She was was detained late last night on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the farmers who were killed.Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister SS Randhawa were not allowed to land in Lucknow, Congress sources said.