"A For Akhilesh": Samajwadi Party Leader Faces Case For Teaching "Politicised Alphabets"

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a local Samajwadi Party leader in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur for allegedly teaching "politicised alphabets" to children.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the state government over the FIR.

According to SP City Vyom Bindal, a complaint was filed by Main Singh, a resident of the Kallarpur Gurjar village, alleging that local SP leader Farhad Alam Gada was teaching children "politicised alphabets" at a "PDA Pathshala." The complainant says that the children were taught "A for Akhilesh", "B for Babasaheb", "D for Dimple," and "M for Mulayam Singh Yadav".

The incident came to light after an alleged video of the lesson, recorded at the SP leader's home in Ramnagar, was posted on social media and went viral. The children in the video were reportedly from a private school and were seen wearing their uniforms.

Reacting to the development, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav posted on 'X', "Even the British did not file an FIR for studying. The anti-education face of the BJP has now been exposed to the public. Now the BJP will be gone forever. Condemnable."

पढ़ाई के लिए तो FIR अंग्रेजों तक ने नहीं की थी।



भाजपा का शिक्षा विरोधी चेहरा अब जनता के सामने उजागर हो गया है। अब भाजपा हमेशा के लिए जाएगी।



— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 3, 2025

In his defence, Farhad Gada had previously claimed that the "PDA Pathshala" was not just for teaching ABCs but also to educate children about the "great men of Samajwadi ideology." He had also stated his intention to open similar schools across the district.

