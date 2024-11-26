'He Was Out Buying Refined Oil': Brother Of Man Killed In Sambhal Violence

Tasleem, brother of Naeem killed in Sambhal violence, speaks to NDTV

A father of four, who was the sole earning member of the family, was out to buy groceries when a bullet ripped into him during the violence that broke out during the survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal over the weekend. His family now says they fear for their lives as well.

"He was going to take refined oil and 'maida,' when the violence broke out. He did not even know there was tension in the area. The police killed him," Tasleem, brother of Naeem, told NDTV. Police officials have dismissed the claim.

Naeem (35) was a resident of Kot Garvi area and ran a sweetshop. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

"We are very worried, no action has been taken till now, we ourselves are not safe here," Naeem's brother, wearing a cap and seated in a plastic chair, added.

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishnan Bishnoi said around 20-22 police personnel were injured in the violence.

"Police only used pellet guns. The autopsy report of the three dead says that they died because of gunshot wounds from a .315 bore firearm," Mr Bishnoi said.

Mohammed Ayan, 19, was also among three other people killed in the clashes.

"My mother woke him up and sent him to work at the hotel. When chaos erupted at the mosque, he was nearby. When he ran, a bullet pierced through his chest. I carried him," Ayan's brother, Kamil, told NDTV.

"Even after being shot, he was with me for 11 hours and he told me that the cops were firing," said Kamil.

The brother also claimed that Ayan's treatment was delayed at the hospital.

"Even when I took my brother to the hospital, they first asked for Rs 500 and then gave him 2 injections. He was bleeding a lot. I said please help him, but people in the hospital said police action would be taken first," he claimed.

The first survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was undertaken on November 19. A second survey four days later, which included taking photos and video of the mosque's features, triggered the violence.

On Sunday, a large group of people gathered near the 17th-century mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team resumed its work. They then clashed with security personnel, torched vehicles, and threw stones.

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, accused of inciting violence during the mosque survey, has denied the allegations. Mr Barq stated that the charges against him were baseless, asserting that he was in Bengaluru attending a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board at the time of the violence.