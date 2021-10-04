In Glass Cases At Protest Site, The Bodies Of 4 Farmers Run Over

The bodies of farmers were kept in glass cases this morning at Lakhimpur Kheri.

The bodies of four farmers who, according to their supporters, were run over by a car in a minister's convoy, were kept in glass cases this morning at Lakhimpur Kheri, a four-hour drive from Lucknow.

Farmers say that the son of union minister Ajay Mishra was driving the car; he has emphatically denied the allegations.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has said the family of each farmer who died will be given 45 lakhs; that those responsible for the deaths will be arrested as soon as possible. A former High Court judge will investigate the violence which killed eight people after angry crowds erupted in violence and set several cars on fire. Apart from the farmers, among the four others killed was a journalist, and three were reportedly BJP supporters.

The violence is the worst since famers began a protest over a year ago against three new farm laws introduced by the centre, which farmers say, are designed to help corporates and are against their basic interests. The centre refutes this and says the laws will bring long-delayed reforms in the agriculture sector by doing away with middlemen and allowing farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

At Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday, hundreds of farmers were convened at a protest site when a car in Mr Mishra's convoy, consisting of three vehicles, hit them. The minister later said that the driver of the car, who was not his son, lost control after stones were flung at it. The same allegations were repeated by the minister's son.

The police have banned gatherings, cut off mobile internet services, sent extra forces and detained several opposition figures on their way to the scene including Priyanka Gandhi from the Congress party. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Ms Gandhi said she had been arrested, not detained. "I am under arrest but the minister has not resigned, his son has not been arrested," she said, alleging "a complete collapse of democracy".

In state capital Lucknow, dozens of police detained Samjawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav outside his home.

Dozens of opposition supporters staged a protest in the city and set fire to at least one police vehicle, according to some reports.