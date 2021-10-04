Priyanka Gandhi to NDTV: I'm Arrested But Minister's Son Is Free

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was arrested last night on her way to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said today she was pushed and manhandled while being arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in the early hours of morning and she was not shown any papers either.

"They did not show my any papers. If they do not give me any papers, then I will call it kidnapping," the Congress leader told NDTV in an exclusive interview from a guest house in Sitapur where she was detained.

She said she was told she was arrested under Section 151 on grounds that she was "going to commit a crime in future".

"If they don't charge me in 24 hours under Section 151, I can walk free. I don't have access to lawyers though I am told I have the right," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She questioned why the police had not arrested Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish, who is accused of running over protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri district.

"What kind of nationalists are these? That they make laws that are completely destroy the farmers?"