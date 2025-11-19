'My Ideal': Priyanka Gandhi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 108th birth anniversary, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday remembered her grandmother, crediting her with making India a nuclear power.

"Patriotism, compassion, strength, courage, dedication, and sacrifice - a steely personality forged from all these sentiments, which made the world acknowledge India's might. Made the country a nuclear power. Strengthened the infrastructure to fortify India's foundation," Gandhi posted on X.

"Grandma, you are my ideal, and in the form of the values you imparted, you are always with me," she added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with Congress leaders, paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Central Hall in the Parliament on her 108th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi were among those who paid tribute to the former PM.

Among those in attendance were Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, and Rajya Sabha MP and BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 108th birth anniversary, remembering her exemplary leadership, unwavering resolve, and lifelong dedication to public service, which left an indelible mark on India's journey.

"The exemplary and the dynamic leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi, showing immense political courage, shall forever remain an inspiration. Her unwavering resolve and lifelong dedication to public service left an indelible mark on India's journey of progress," Kharge posted on X, along with snippets of the former PM's speeches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi. "Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on the occasion of her birth anniversary," he posted on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977, and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was the second-longest-serving Prime Minister after Nehru and was well-known for path-breaking economic and social reforms, including the nationalisation of banks. She also abolished the privy purses of the erstwhile princely states.

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter at the holy shrine.

Also known as the 'Iron Lady of India,' Indira Gandhi was actively involved in the freedom movement, including founding the 'Bal Charkha Sangh' and 'Vanar Sena' to support the Congress during the Civil Disobedience movement and to fight the British forces.

