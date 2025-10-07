Video: Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named 'Alia Bhatt' In Kerala, Calls It Cutie Pie

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi shared a post on social media on Tuesday, saying she met Alia Bhatt, not the Bollywood actor, but a "cutie pie" cow sharing the same name.

The Wayanad MP shared a video where she can be seen petting and feeding cows at a dairy farm in Kerala's Thiruvambady. "Met a group of dairy farmers at a dairy farm run by the loveliest family (and even encountered a cow named Alia Bhatt!!, due apologies to Ms.Bhatt @aliaa08, but she was really a cutie pie!)," she wrote in her post.

While she starts her post with humour, the Congress leader later highlights the several difficulties that dairy farmers face, including financial constraints and inadequate insurance coverage.

"Unfortunately dairy farmers are struggling with multiple difficulties and many are unable to make ends meet. I intend to write to the concerned ministry to apprise them of the many issues they face including the increased cost of veterinary medicines, lack of adequate insurance coverage and difficulty in accessing good quality cattle feed," she wrote.

In the video, the Congress leader can be speaking to farmers and taking notes of their comments and feedback. She concluded her posts thanking the farmers and pledging to help them.

"My gratitude to the many farmers who were kind enough to spend a lot of time explaining these issues to me. I will do whatever I can to help," she wrote.

The post garnered over 22,000 views on X.

"It's commendable that you're meeting with and understanding the farmers' difficulties. We sincerely hope the ministry addresses the critical issues of veterinary medicine costs and securing quality cattle feed soon. Your efforts are appreciated," said an X user.

