The BJP has drawn up an extensive strategy for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin set to spearhead an intensive statewide campaign from next month.

According to sources, the strategy was given its final shape at a two-day meeting of the party's top leadership in Mathura. The BJP plans to deploy its senior-most leaders to energise the organisation, strengthen its grassroots network and take the government's achievements to voters ahead of the crucial elections.

The party is working to finalise the programmes of its top leaders, who are expected to undertake extensive tours of Uttar Pradesh beginning next month.

A major component of the campaign will be six Jan Ashirwad Yatras covering all the organisational regions of the state - Braj, West UP, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Kashi, Awadh and Gorakhpur. Senior state leaders will oversee the respective yatras, which will culminate in a massive rally in Lucknow, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The BJP is also planning an extensive outreach programme to reconnect with its grassroots workers. Booth-level conventions and Shakti Kendra conferences will be organised to mobilise party cadres. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address these gatherings.

BJP strategy meet in Mathura

Photo Credit: @BJP4UP

In a significant organisational push, ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government will be assigned individual districts. They will meet senior BJP workers in their respective districts, listen to their concerns and seek feedback on the functioning of both the government and the organisation.

The party intends to place its workers at the centre of its election strategy, with the emphasis on the principle of 'Karyakarta Pratham' (worker first). The leadership wants to ensure that workers feel heard, valued and respected, sources said.

Importantly, feedback gathered from these interactions will also be factored into the selection of candidates for the Assembly elections, sources said. The BJP believes that inputs from grassroots workers will help it assess the performance of prospective candidates and the political situation in individual constituencies.

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The party is also looking to expand its digital outreach. District units will identify prominent YouTubers and influencers across social media platforms and enlist their support in communicating the government's achievements to the public.

Another priority will be ensuring that eligible voters whose names are missing from electoral rolls are included. The BJP plans to launch an intensive, campaign-mode exercise to reach out to such voters and facilitate the inclusion of their names in the voter lists.

On the messaging front, the party will highlight the state government's record on law and order, security, dignity, employment and farmers' welfare, sources added.