If the web series Mirzapur offered viewers a glimpse into the murky world of Purvanchal's mafia-politics nexus, the story of Tiwari Haata in Gorakhpur had been unfolding in real life long before the cameras arrived. In this part of eastern Uttar Pradesh, power was traditionally measured not just in electoral victories but also in muscle, money, caste equations and political connections.

And on November 18, as Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Rath rolled through the streets of Gorakhpur, the Samajwadi Party chief made a pit stop that carried considerable political significance. He visited Tiwari Haata, the ancestral home of the late Hari Shankar Tiwari - widely regarded as Purvanchal's original Bahubali (strongman) and one of the most influential Brahmin leaders in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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The OG Purvanchal Bahubali

The symbolism was hard to miss. For decades, Tiwari Haata was not merely a family residence but a formidable political power centre, representing the Brahmin side of Purvanchal's legendary Brahmin-Thakur rivalry.

Hari Shankar Tiwari, who died in 2023, had enjoyed an extraordinary political run spanning nearly four decades. Such was his influence that successive Uttar Pradesh chief ministers, from Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh to Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati, accommodated him in their governments.

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Hari Shankar Tiwari

Photo Credit: Image Posted By FB Page Tiwari Hata Gorakhpur

After Tiwari's death, his sons, Vinay Shankar Tiwari and former MP Bhishma Shankar Tiwari, have attempted to carry forward his political legacy, albeit with considerably diminished influence.

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Hari Shankar Tiwari won the Chillupar Assembly constituency in Gorakhpur six times between 1985 and 2007. He lost only twice during his electoral career - in 2007 and 2012, after which he did not contest another election. His son Vinay Shankar won the seat in 2017 but lost to the BJP's Rajesh Tripathi in 2022.

The Tiwari family switched to the Samajwadi Party in 2021, ahead of the last Assembly elections, after a stint with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Tiwari Reign

Hari Shankar Tiwari's rise coincided with the emergence of the mafia-politics nexus in eastern Uttar Pradesh in the 1980s. Beginning his career in student politics and subsequently entering the world of government contracts, he rapidly established himself as a powerful Brahmin strongman in the region, backed by money, muscle and political influence.

Hari Shankar Tiwari

Photo Credit: Image Posted by Vinay Shankar Tiwari

He famously won his first Assembly election in 1985 as an independent candidate while lodged in jail. It was the beginning of a political career that would make him one of the most formidable figures in Purvanchal.

His Gorakhpur residence, popularly known as Haata, soon evolved into a political nerve centre, with influence extending well beyond the district.

The Tiwaris had a longstanding rivalry with another powerful gangster, Virendra Pratap Shahi, whose residence was known as Shakti Sadan. The Haata versus Shakti Sadan rivalry became part of eastern UP's political folklore. It was also seen through the prism of the region's entrenched Brahmin-Thakur divide.

Shahi's killing in the late 1990s changed the balance of power, further consolidating the Tiwari family's position in Purvanchal's political landscape.

The Tiwari Haata

Photo Credit: Image Posted By FB Page Tiwari Hata Gorakhpur

Yogi vs Tiwaris: From Shakti Sadan to Mutt vs Haata

Over the years, the old Shakti Sadan versus Haata rivalry acquired another political dimension: Mutt versus Haata.

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The Gorakhnath Math, associated with Yogi Adityanath, has long been identified with the Thakur community's political influence in the region. The perceived Brahmin-Thakur divide has consequently become an important subtext of eastern UP politics.

Hari Shankar Tiwari faced more than two dozen criminal cases over the years, including allegations relating to robbery, murder, kidnapping and obstructing government work. However, none resulted in a conviction. His political clout and the aura surrounding Haata became central to his public image.

The relationship between Yogi Adityanath and the Tiwari family has remained particularly strained. Allegations of the Yogi government favouring Thakurs over Brahmins have repeatedly surfaced in UP's political discourse.

The narrative acquired momentum soon after Yogi Adityanath became chief minister, when police raided Tiwari Haata. The stated reason was that a criminal was allegedly hiding inside the premises. However, it later emerged that the person being sought was already lodged in Ballia jail and had been there for three months.

The raid was widely seen as an extraordinary development, given that police entry into Haata had reportedly been rare for decades.

The bitterness between the Gorakhnath Math and the Tiwari family has endured. The two sides have remained politically estranged, with no visible effort at reconciliation.

More recently, the demolition of a platform intended to house a statue of Hari Shankar Tiwari in his native village brought the old tensions back into focus. The Samajwadi Party seized on the controversy, seeking to tap into residual Brahmin sentiment in the region.

SP's Brahmin Bet

Akhilesh Yadav paid respects to late Hari Shankar Tiwari

Photo Credit: Image Posted by Vinay Shankar Tiwari

Brahmins account for an estimated 10-12 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's electorate and are considered politically influential across more than 100 of the state's 403 Assembly constituencies.

There have been recurring reports of Brahmin discontent with the Yogi Adityanath government, particularly over the perception that Thakurs wield disproportionate influence in the administration. Controversies such as the proposed UGC regulations have also fed into the wider upper-caste political discourse.

The Samajwadi Party, which has traditionally sought to consolidate its support among backward classes, Dalits and minorities through its PDA formula, has increasingly signalled that Brahmins could also find a place in its broader social coalition.

At a Lucknow outreach event on August 5, 2026, marking the birth anniversary of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Akhilesh Yadav suggested that the 'P' in PDA - Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak - also stands for Pandit.

Akhilesh Yadav with Vinay Shankar Tiwari

Photo Credit: Image Posted by Vinay Shankar Tiwari

The message was unmistakable: the SP wants to expand its social coalition beyond its traditional support base and make inroads into the Brahmin vote.

Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Tiwari Haata fits into that larger political strategy. By reaching out to the family of Purvanchal's most recognisable Brahmin strongman, the SP chief is attempting to revive an old political fault line and turn it into an electoral opportunity.

In a region where the shadow of Haata and the Gorakhnath Mutt continues to loom large over politics, the visit was about much more than paying respects to a political legacy. It was also a carefully calibrated message to the Brahmin electorate ahead of the next Assembly elections.