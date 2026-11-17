Amid concerns raised by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister over "missing Hindu voters" in the state's electoral rolls, the state Chief Electoral Officer has clarified that the Commission does not maintain voter records based on religion or caste.

In an interview earlier, the Chief Minister had raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls following the SIR exercise, claiming that around 1.27 crore Hindu voters whose names appeared in the state panchayat election voter lists were missing from the Election Commission of India's electoral rolls.

He also cited figures of 66 lakh such voters, including 55 lakh Hindu beneficiaries of government welfare schemes and around 4.5 lakh voters aged 18 and 19, whose names were allegedly missing from the rolls.

The Chief Minister said the state government had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking clarification over the discrepancies, while asserting that the poll body was an independent constitutional authority.

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Responding to questions over Yogi Adityanath's claim, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday clarified that the Election Department does not maintain any data on voters' religion or caste, nor does it issue any official analysis based on such parameters.

According to the CEO, the voter database contains information such as a voter's name, father's or spouse's name, age, house number, and gender. Details related to religion and caste are not included in the database.

He further explained that since electoral rolls are public documents, media organisations and independent analysts often conduct their own data analysis based on names and other available information. However, such analyses should not be considered official data or findings of the Election Department.

Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll published on Tuesday ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections has 13.58 crore voters, including 6.20 crore women, Rinwa said.

This marks an increase of over 18 lakh voters during the Special Summary Revision (SSR) post Special Intensive Revision (SIR) published in April, he said.

Addressing a press conference, Rinwa said the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 contains 13,58,68,905 voters, comprising 7,38,58,510 men, 6,20,06,353 women and 4,042 third-gender voters.

The draft list also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group, he said.

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"The claims and objections period will remain open from November 17 to December 16, during which eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral roll through Forms 6, 7 and 8, respectively," Rinwa said.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027, after the disposal of claims and objections by December 28, he added. Rinwa said the draft roll has registered a net increase of 18,84,113 voters compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10, 2026, following the SIR.

He clarified that the "electoral roll remains dynamic throughout the year" and that eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries even after the publication of the final list following a revision exercise.

To facilitate the process, special camps will be organised at all 1,73,730 polling stations across UP on November 21, 22, 28 and 29, from 10 am to 4 pm.