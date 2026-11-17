As the top BJP leaders converge in Mathura for a brainstorming meet ahead of elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday had a satirical piece of advice for his opponents.

Asked about the BJP meet in the temple town, Yadav advised them (the BJP leaders) to begin their programme with a dip in the Yamuna. "I would advise all those coming to Mathura to start their programme with a dip in the Yamuna and sipping its water (aachman). That would be auspicious," Yadav said.

He then slipped in a dig. "And if someone falls ill, they should arrange for a good doctor from somewhere." Yadav's sarcastic comment is being seen as an attack on the ruling BJP on the issue of pollution in the Yamuna.

Yadav's comment came after UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya dared Akhilesh Yadav to visit Mathura and join the kar seva for the grand temple there.

The BJP meet in Mathura is seen as a bid to revive the Krishna Janmabhoomi movement ahead of the UP elections. The issue took centre stage as the BJP's two-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming meeting) began in Mathura with 54 senior party leaders, including many from western Uttar Pradesh, in attendance.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary were among those present.

Maurya vowed that a grand temple will be built at Lord Krishna's birthplace on the lines of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Ayodhya hui hamari hai... ab Mathura ki baari hai (Ayodhya is already ours and now it is Mathura's turn)," Maurya told mediapersons after the first session of the BJP meeting.

He then went on to dare Akhilesh Yadav to come to Mathura. "If he is a true Krishna bhakt (devotee), then he (Akhilesh Yadav) should participate in kar seva for Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and I will join him," Maurya said.

BJP meet in Mathura

Photo Credit: @BJP4UP

BJP's attack on the SP chief came after the announcement of his proposed visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on December 12 along with his wife and MP Dimple Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav has also indicated that he will also visit Vrindavan.

Mathura falls in the western UP region which has been a BJP stronghold in the last two Assembly elections. This time, with the entry of the Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad alliance, the region becomes critical due to its substantial Muslim and Dalit population. Owaisi-Azad's Samajik Parivartan Morcha aims to chip into some of the votes from these two sections, which the BJP and the SP are also trying to win.