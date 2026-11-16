Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Seat Talks With Akhilesh Yadav's Party For UP Polls: Sources

Priyanka Gandhi will lead the seat-sharing talks with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, sources have told NDTV.

A meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders was held at 10, Rajaji Marg, in Delhi to discuss the party's preparations for the polls.

Sources said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have directed UP-in charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and UP Congress working president and MP Imran Masood to avoid making unnecessary statements regarding the alliance parters in media.

Uttar Pradesh, a key Hindi heartland state, goes to polls early next year.

In a post on X, Kharge said people in UP, where the BJP has been in power for two straight terms, were looking for change and wanted social justice, equal opportunities and stronger protection of the rights of marginalised sections.

"Today, I held an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee regarding the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections. The forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will set a new direction for the nation's politics. The people of the state are looking toward change and wish to see social justice, equal opportunity, and the rights of marginalised sections strengthened," he wrote.

Citing the 2024 Lok Sabha results in UP, Congress MP KC Venugopal, a key aide of Rahul Gandhi, said the INDIA bloc partners will ensure BJP's defeat in the state.

The Samajwadi Party won 37 seats, while the BJP managed just 33 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Along with our INDIA bloc partners, we will ensure the BJP's defeat in UP - just as we did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The people of UP know that the BJP's double engine has destroyed the state's social and economic fabric and must be thrown out at the earliest. UP will surely send the BJP packing and play a pivotal role in the country's political future in the months and years to come," Venugopal posted on X.

MP Imran Masood said his party's campaign for the elections would begin in the first week of December, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge scheduled to hold rallies and yatras.

"It was decided that the poll campaign will start in the first week of December. He (M Kharge) will hold rallies and yatras. It was an organisational meeting today. The point is not about the number of seats in the INDIA alliance, but about winning together," Masood said.

Earlier today, Akhilesh Yadav stated that though the formal discussions regarding seat-sharing within the INDIA bloc are yet to start, he affirmed that the coalition remains unified to contest the polls together.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav emphasised that the alliance's strategy would rely on mutual respect and candidate strength.

"There is no talk of seat-sharing yet. INDIA alliance will fight together. Respecting each other, we will adjust the seats. The best of the candidates will contest," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Last Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced a new political alliance, the Samajik Parivartan Morcha, for the UP polls, becoming the first declared non-NDA, non-INDIA political front in the state.

The alliance has named Azad as its Chief Ministerial candidate and announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together.

The two leaders invited the Samajwadi Party, Congress and other parties to join the front, saying it "aimed to prevent the BJP from returning to power for a third consecutive term" and provide a political platform to deprived, oppressed and marginalised communities.