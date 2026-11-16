Eye On UP Polls, Congress Forms 5-Member Panel For Seat-Sharing Talks

With an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress on Monday formed a five-member committee to hold seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party. The party has also decided to begin its election campaign in the first week of December.

The committee includes Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party general secretary KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona and working president Imran Masood.

The Congress team is expected to meet Samajwadi Party leaders in New Delhi on November 17 to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement.

Sources said the Samajwadi Party's negotiating team will include party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and MPs Dharmendra Yadav, Harendra Malik and Rajeev Rai. Akhilesh Yadav is already in Delhi, raising expectations of an early start to the discussions.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Seat Talks With Akhilesh Yadav's Party For UP Polls: Sources

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders also attended the meeting.

The seat-sharing talks come amid reports that the Congress is seeking to contest 181 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav had also indicated on Saturday that the Congress had put forward a demand for 181 seats.

Apart from seat-sharing, the Congress leadership discussed its election preparations and plans to launch a statewide campaign in the first week of December. The party aims to strengthen its organisation and reach out to voters well ahead of the Assembly elections.

Separately, the Opposition alliance's proposed protests on November 25 and 26 are also likely to be called off as Opposition parties shift their focus towards the Uttar Pradesh elections.

After the meeting, Kharge said the 2027 Assembly elections would play an important role in shaping national politics. He expressed confidence that the Congress and its alliance partners would present a strong alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kharge said people in Uttar Pradesh were looking for change and wanted a government that stood for social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of weaker sections.

"The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country's politics," Kharge said.

Venugopal also said the Congress and its alliance partners were determined to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. He compared the upcoming contest with the Opposition alliance's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Along with our INDIA bloc partners, we will ensure the BJP's defeat in UP, just as we did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Venugopal said.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government of damaging Uttar Pradesh's social and economic fabric.