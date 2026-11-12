Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Meets Azam Khan In Jail, Alleges He's "Being Harassed"

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav on Thursday met Azam Khan at Dasna jail here and alleged that the prison authorities were harassing him.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Yadav said all cases against Khan are false and expressed hope that the courts would provide him relief.

"Azam Khan is being harassed in jail. Now, we have hope only from the judiciary. The court will provide him relief. The administration is continuously harassing him," the party's national general secretary said.

Yadav, who spoke to Khan through a mesh, said he was being punished for building a university for underprivileged children in Rampur because he is a Muslim.

Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, was granted bail on October 31 in a case related to possession of two PAN cards.

He was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) soon after his release in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED has accused him of misusing government funds and contracts in the construction of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

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