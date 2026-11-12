Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Meets Azam Khan In Jail, Alleges He's "Being Harassed"

Azam Khan was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) soon after his release in connection with a money laundering case.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Meets Azam Khan In Jail, Alleges He's "Being Harassed"
Shivpal Yadav said all cases against Azam Khan are false
Ghaziabad:

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav on Thursday met Azam Khan at Dasna jail here and alleged that the prison authorities were harassing him.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Yadav said all cases against Khan are false and expressed hope that the courts would provide him relief.

"Azam Khan is being harassed in jail. Now, we have hope only from the judiciary. The court will provide him relief. The administration is continuously harassing him," the party's national general secretary said.

Yadav, who spoke to Khan through a mesh, said he was being punished for building a university for underprivileged children in Rampur because he is a Muslim.

Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, was granted bail on October 31 in a case related to possession of two PAN cards.

He was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) soon after his release in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED has accused him of misusing government funds and contracts in the construction of the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Azam Khan, Azam Khan In Jail, Samajwadi Party
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com