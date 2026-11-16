Lashkar Terrorist Linked To CRPF Camp Attack Killed In J&K Encounter

A Lashkar terrorist, Latief Bhat, was killed while another was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district where three CRPF personnel were injured in an attack last week, police said on Monday.

The police said the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of the army and other security forces. All the nearby units of the army and elite Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were involved in the encounter.

Sources said Bhat, a resident of Kulgam, is believed to be operating alongside Pakistani terrorists, moving between hideouts in South Kashmir with the help of a network of overground workers. Bhat is already implicated in a string of terror attacks in 2026, including the July 22 killing of a police constable in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag and the July 31 killing of migrant workers in Kulgam.

Two heavily armed terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post near Mir Bazar in Kulgam on November 11, injuring three jawans, one of them critically. The terrorists later disappeared into the forested area.

Within less than 24 hours of the Kulgam attack, terrorists killed two special police officers (SPOs) identified as Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar in Kishtwar district. The two SPOs were reportedly on their way to join the Army during an anti-terrorist operation.

The Special Director General (SDG) of the CRPF, Sandeep Khirwar, said on Monday that the force has heightened alert across Jammu and Kashmir after the last week's attack.

There has been mounting criticism after these two attacks on the official claims that terrorism had ended in Jammu and Kashmir or that it was breathing its last in the union territory.

Ruling National Conference (NC) chief and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah said those claiming to have brought normalcy to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 were wrong.

