One person was killed and eight suspected militants, including a woman cadre, were apprehended during a joint security operation in Imphal West district on Friday, officials said.

According to sources, a joint team of the Imphal West District Commando, the CRPF's CoBRA unit and other central security forces launched the operation at Yumlembam Awang Leikai under Patsoi Police Station following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

During the operation, the suspected militants allegedly opened fire at the security personnel, prompting retaliatory action. One person was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

The deceased was identified as Khaidem Syamkumar Singh (52), son of late Khaidem Pamlei of Wabagai Yangbi Maning in Kakching district. According to officials, he was a former Assam Rifles serviceman.

His body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) mortuary for legal formalities.

Following the gunfight, security forces launched search and cordon operations in the surrounding areas, leading to the apprehension of eight suspected cadres. Arms and ammunition were also recovered, officials said.

Among those apprehended was Laishram Ranjit alias Tamnganba alias Loya (52), a resident of Yurembam Awang Leikai in Imphal West district, who was identified by security sources as the self-styled chairman of the KCP (PWG).

The woman cadre was identified as Thokchom Debarani Devi (44), a resident of Kongba Makha Ucheckon in Imphal East district.

The other six apprehended individuals were identified as Thangjam Shashikanta Meetei (19), Wahengbam Momocha (38), Sorokhaibam Amarjit Singh (26), Naorem Olen Singh (20), Ningthoujam Arunjit Meitei (33) and Thangjam Nishikanta Singh (24).

Sources said those whose organisational ranks could be verified were found to be active members of the outfit. Ranjit was identified as the chairman, while five others were said to hold the rank of private.

Sources said those whose organisational ranks could be verified were found to be active members of the outfit. Ranjit was identified as its chairman, while five others were said to hold the rank of private.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, verify the role of those apprehended and establish their possible links to other militant activities, officials said.