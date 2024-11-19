Rally Protesting Against Reimposition Of AFSPA Stopped In Manipur

The Centre has recently reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Manipur's 6 police station areas

Defying curfew, members of various civil society organisations on Tuesday held a rally in Manipur's Imphal West district to protest against the reimposition of AFSPA in parts of the northeastern state.

The procession was, however, stopped by the police at Keisampat junction as it defied curfew orders clamped in view of recent violence in the northeastern state.

Members of All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur and other local bodies took out the rally from the Kwakeithel area in the district and covered around 3.5 km before being stopped, a protester said.

"We strongly condemn the reimposition of AFSPA in areas under six police stations. A firing incident occurred in Jiribam district just a few days after AFSPA was reimposed in Jiribam," he said.

He referred to the Jiribam firing incident which left one person dead and another injured on Sunday night.

The incident occurred during a clash between security forces and a mob that was vandalising properties in the Babupara area of Jiribam.

The AFSPA gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary for the "maintenance of public order".

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the decision was taken given the continuous volatile situation there due to the ongoing ethnic violence.

The police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur.

