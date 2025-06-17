6 Arambai Tenggol Members Among 9 Arrested In Murder Case Of Differently Abled Man In Manipur

A differently abled man who had been missing for nearly a week was found dead in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday morning, the police said. The incident triggered protests by residents.

Nine people, including six members of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, were arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

Chesam Abdul Kadir, a resident of Paobitek Mayai Leikai, went missing on June 11. He was accused of theft and assaulted by a mob, following which he was reported missing, the police said.

Following the arrests in the last two days, the police located the body, which was buried at Samurou Naorem area, the police said.

The police said initial investigation indicated he was killed and then buried, adding the body was exhumed in the presence of an executive magistrate, a forensic team and family members.

"A criminal case has been registered and a thorough investigation will be conducted," the police said in a post on X, and asked people to cooperate with the investigation and maintain calm.

In the follow up of missing case of Chesam Abdul Kadir of Paobitek Mayai Leikai, Imphal West, during further investigation of the case revealed the death of the missing person and buried somewhere. Accordingly, the dead body was exhumed today in presence of executive magistrate,... — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) June 17, 2025

Following the recovery of the body, protests broke out at Paobitek with locals burning tyres in the middle of the road.

The security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, some of whom threw stones at the personnel.

The arrested Arambai Tenggol members have been identified as Longjam Henson (24), Thounaojam Ashok Singh (20), and Huidrom Shyamsunder Singh (30), the police said.