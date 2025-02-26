Unique Babas, Digital Snan, Stampede: Biggest Moments Of Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gathering draws to a close today with people rushing for the final holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Shivratri. The 45-day festival, which began on January 13, witnessed over 63 crore devotees making their way to the Prayagraj to participate in the Kumbh Mela. This includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, actors like Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, and business leaders like Gautam Adani.

The Kumbh Mela is held every three years in four cities. The one held once every 12 years carries the prefix Maha (great) because it is considered more auspicious. It is believed that taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam – the meeting point of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati – washes away all sins.

As the festival ends, we look back at the big moments that made the Maha Kumbh 2025 even more special.

PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu And Other Ministers In Attendance

On February 5, PM Modi arrived in Prayagraj and took a boat tour of the sangam with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following this, he took a holy dip.

Wearing a bright saffron jacket and blue track pants, and holding 'rudraksha' beads, PM Modi chanted prayers as he took several full-body dips in the river waters. PM Modi said he was "blessed" to take this 'holy dip', calling it a "moment of divine connection". "Like the tens of millions who took part, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion," he said.

President Murmu became the second Indian President to take a dip in Sangam after Rajendra Prasad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Kiren Rijiju, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr Jitendra Singh also participated in the mega celebration.

Celebs Shine At Maha Kumbh

Bollywood didn't miss a chance to take a dip in the Triveni Sangam. Starting from veterans Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman with wife Ankita Konwar to Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekha, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah Bhatia, Adah Sharma, and Poonam Panday attended the Maha Kumbh.

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza and singer Guru Randhawa also attended the Kumbh Mela. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda joined the bandwagon and participated in the festival with his friends and family members.

Actor Preity Zinta attended the Maha Kumbh for the third time and summarised her visit in three words: “Magical, heartwarming and a bit sad.”

Maha Kumbh Goes International

Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs arrived in Prayagraj on the first day of the mega festival. However, she couldn't take a holy dip due to allergies she developed on the second day.

During the India tour, Coldplay's Chris Martin his girlfriend and actor Dakota Johnson also visited Prayagraj and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson took a sangam snan at Kumbh Mela - talk about a crossover episode! pic.twitter.com/JZI54GYjLN — Samarth (@iamstake) January 31, 2025

‘Digital Snan', Not Just A Buzzword

For those unable to attend the Maha Kumbh in person, a start-up offered a ‘digital photo snan' service where they collect photographs sent via WhatsApp and immerse them in the sacred waters on behalf of devotees. In a video posted online, Deepak Goyal said his start-up will ensure digital snan within 24 hours of sending a picture and payment of Rs. 1,100.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka too shared a picture of the viral ‘Maha Kumbh Snan' pamphlet offering the same service for Rs. 500. Sharing the flyer on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Goenka said, "Breaking News: Salvation now available on WhatsApp!"

Following this, a woman took ‘digital snan' to another level by dunking her phone in the river while on a video call with her husband. In a video posted online, the woman can be seen submerging her phone into the Ganga six times, helping her husband partake in the holy dip from afar.

IIT Baba, Muscle Baba And Others In Spotlight

Several babas captured attention at the Maha Kumbh 2025. This includes IIT Baba Abhey Singh, a former aerospace engineer who left behind his scientific career and dedicated himself to a spiritual journey.

Mahant Rajpuri Ji Maharaj, known as the 'Kabootar Wale Baba' (the Pigeon Saint) also grabbed eyeballs at the Maha Kumbh. The seer has spent nearly a decade with Hari Puri, a pigeon perched on his head. For Mahant Rajpuri Ji, the pigeon represents his philosophy of compassion towards all living beings.

Similarly, there is Amarjeet Baba, also known as Anaaj Wale Baba, as he grows crops like wheat, millet, gram and peas on his head as a tribute to environmental conservation.

Atma Prem Giri Maharaj, nicknamed ‘muscular baba', stands 7-foot tall and has big muscles. Mr Giri, originally from Russia, resides in Nepal and has devoted his life to promoting Hinduism.

Then there is Chhotu Baba, known for his unusual penance. Standing at just 3 feet 8 inches, Chhotu Baba has vowed to not bathe for 32 years.

Kaanta Wale Baba surprised everyone by lying on a bed of thorns as an act of faith and endurance.

Draped in 11,000 Rudraksha beads weighing over 30 kilograms, Rudraksha Baba embodies deep devotion to Lord Shiva.

30 Killed In A Stampede

30 people were killed while 60 were injured in a stampede that broke just before dawn at the Maha Kumbh last month. On January 29, a stampede unfolded at the sangam area after devotees jostled for space to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days.