Video Of Man Offering "Digital Photo Snan" Service At Maha Kumbh Leaves Internet In Stitches

As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 witnesses millions of devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, an unusual service has emerged for those unable to attend in person. In a video going viral online, a man is offering a "digital photo snan" (holy dip) service, wherein he collects photographs sent via WhatsApp and immerses them in the sacred waters on behalf of devotees. For a fee of Rs 1,100, the man claims to purify the souls of the remote devotees by immersing a photocopy of their picture in the sacred waters.

In the video, the man identifies himself as Deepak Goyal and reveals that he is based in Prayagraj. He explains his "startup" business, telling people to send their photos on WhatsApp, the printouts of which will then be dipped in the holy water within 24 hours of the transaction.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Akash Banerjee. "Next Level AI Idea Next Unicorn Company Spotted," the caption of the post read.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has accumulated more than 124,000 likes and over 4.3 million views. The video elicited a range of reactions from the internet. While some criticised the man, saying he was taking advantage of people's innocence and devotion, others jokingly praised the idea, calling him a real entrepreneur.

"China have DeepSeek, so what we have DeepSnaan," one user wrote. "The fact that this is not satire or comedy," commented another.

"Now that is called 'DIGITAL INDIA'," wrote a third user. "I am not lying... just a week earlier I was thinking someone can start a business like this," jokingly remarked another.

"Billion dollar idea," quipped one user.

One user commented, "Unemployment has reached a new level and so is start up ventures ... innovation."

"Don't hate on him, he's simply cashing out an opportunity. I'd have done the same," said another.

Notably, the Maha Kumbh Mela, believed to be the world's largest religious festival, kicked off in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on January 13 and is set to conclude on Wednesday, February 26. This sacred Hindu event unites millions of followers who partake in sacred rituals, the most significant being the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam - the confluence of the three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

Till now, this grand event has witnessed participation from several dignitaries, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Governors from various states, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Ministers of other states, the King of Bhutan, foreign diplomats, leading industrialists, and renowned film personalities, all of whom have taken a holy dip in the Sangam.