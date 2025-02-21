Man Fired For Taking Leaves During Notice Period, Viral Post Sparks Discussion

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, a Redditor shared his distressing experience with his company which unexpectedly terminated him during the notice period and refused to provide him with a relieving letter. In his post, the user, who goes by oreki791 on the platform, revealed that he resigned from the job due to a toxic work environment and excessive unpaid overtime. However, when he took a couple of leaves during the notice period, the company decided to terminate him and refused to provide a relieving letter, risking his future job prospects.

"Basically I was on notice period in this company I joined 2 months ago (put papers because toxic environment - making me do unpaid overwork) and after I took couple of leaves during the notice period, the hr called to tell me that the company has decided to terminate me and that they will not be providing any relieving letter etc," the Reddit user wrote.

"Is there anything I can do to get that Exp letter as they had provided me a hike on my previous salary and by 200 percent and without this my current CTC will go down significantly and hurt me while job hunting. What actions can I take? Should I take?" he added.

The post quickly went viral online, with many users offering advice.

"Happened to my colleague. Don't lie about this to your next employer. Get this in writing. Don't worry about spending 50k on a really good lawyer. Please get a lawyer," wrote one user.

"Don't use this experience but use this offer letter. No hr will count 2 months worked for hike," suggested another.

Also Read | Elon Musk Launched Tesla Car In Space 7 Years Ago, Here's Where It Is Now

However, one user argued, "Why do you need experience letter from a company where you resigned as soon as you joined? If you tell this to future company it will only reflect poorly on you. And not to mention when they do a ref check with this org, it's not as if your current org will sing your praises. Next time do a bit of DD on the company, team etc before signing up."

"Tell the HR that they can't withhold the relieving letter. They don't have to give you a recommendation or anything. But they should at least provide a start and end date of your employment," suggested one user.

"If you have an EPF entry from this org in your PF passbook, then you will need a relieving letter for background verification process in future companies that you join," commented another.