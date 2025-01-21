Gautam Adani Attends Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani attended the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Mr Adani also visited the camp of the ISKCON temple at the fair and helped in cooking Mahaprasad (sacred meals). The Adani Group and ISKCON or the International Society for Krishna Consciousness have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13.

The Mahaprasad will be offered for the entire duration of the fair, which is scheduled to end on February 26.

This month, the Adani Group also collaborated with Gita Press for a free distribution of one crore copies of "Aarti Sangraha" among the devotees at Maha Kumbh.

Making the announcement on X, Mr Adani said that Maha Kumbh is the "great yagya of Indian culture and religious faith".

"It is a matter of immense pleasure for us that in this Mahayagya, in collaboration with the prestigious institution Gita Press, we are offering one crore copies of 'Aarti Sangrah' free of cost to the devotees coming to Kumbh," he said.

महाकुम्भ भारतीय संस्कृति और धार्मिक आस्था का महायज्ञ है!



यह हमारे लिए अपार संतुष्टि का विषय है कि इस महायज्ञ में प्रतिष्ठित संस्थान गीता प्रेस के सहयोग से हम ‘आरती संग्रह' की एक करोड़ प्रतियां कुम्भ में आए श्रद्धालुओं की सेवा में निःशुल्क अर्पित कर रहे हैं।



— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 10, 2025

"Today, I got inspiration from the respected officials of Gita Press who have been serving the nation for 100 years through Sanatan Sahitya and I got the privilege of expressing my gratitude for the excellent service of Gita Press. The feeling of selfless service and responsibility towards religion and culture is a form of patriotism, to which we all are committed. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer and seva is God," Mr Adani said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)