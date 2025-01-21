Gautam Adani Meets Israeli Envoy, Discusses India-Israel Collaboration

The Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, on Monday met the Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, and his wife Rachel Azar along with other officials, and discussed India-Israel collaboration.

In a post on X social media platform, Gautam Adani said the company remains committed to continuing to invest and expand its partnership with Israel.

“Honoured to meet with Israeli Ambassador H.E. @ReuvenAzar and Mrs Rachel Azar, along with their team. Had productive discussions on doing our part for supporting India-Israel collaboration, particularly regarding India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and defence partnerships,” the Adani Group Chairman posted.

“Through Haifa Port and Adani Israel Ltd, the Adani Group remains firmly committed to continuing to invest and expand our enduring partnership with Israel,” he added.

In 2023, The Adani Group acquired the strategic Israeli port of Haifa for $1.2 billion. The Port of Haifa is the second largest port in Israel in terms of shipping containers and the biggest in shipping tourist cruise ships.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is an important initiative that can add to India's maritime security and faster movement of goods between Europe and Asia.

The IMEC was launched during India's G20 presidency and aims to integrate India, Europe, and the Middle East through UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel and the European Union.

Lower logistics costs, faster connectivity and secure movement of goods are dependent on better cooperation in this area.

Adani Ports is the largest port developer and operator in India with seven strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and eight ports and terminals on the east coast, representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

The company is also developing a transhipment port at Colombo and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania.

