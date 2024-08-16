Gautam Adani, Wife Priti Adani Seek Blessings Of Saibaba At Shirdi Temple

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani sought blessings of Saibaba as they offered prayers at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi on Friday. The Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, on behalf of the temple trust, presented a shawl and an idol of Saibaba to Mr Adani.

On Wednesday, Mr Adani shared a video of airport terminals wrapped in the colours of the national flag. The clip was shared on the eve of Independence Day on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing the video, Mr Adani wrote, "As our nation celebrates 77 years of freedom, our airport terminals stand tall, wrapped in the proud Tricolour! Far more than just gateways, they symbolise our nation's soaring spirit, resilience and optimism for a brighter future." He also tagged the official X page of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

As our nation celebrates 77 years of freedom, our airport terminals stand tall, wrapped in the proud Tricolour! Far more than just gateways, they symbolise our nation's soaring spirit, resilience and the optimism for a brighter future. @CSMIA_Officialpic.twitter.com/66g0DqGYdD — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2024

The official page of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport also released a video of the “vibrant” Independence Day celebrations. From flag hoisting to dance performances, the clip showcased the spirit of patriotism.

As our nation celebrates 77 years of freedom, our airport terminals stand tall, wrapped in the proud Tricolour! Far more than just gateways, they symbolise our nation's soaring spirit, resilience and the optimism for a brighter future. @CSMIA_Officialpic.twitter.com/66g0DqGYdD — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 14, 2024

The note attached to it read, “Catch a glimpse of the vibrant Independence Day celebrations at #CSMIA, featuring captivating performances by the #CSMIA team and @CISFHQrs, along with stunning cultural showcases by 130 students from NRC School(Kalyan). Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day!”

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)