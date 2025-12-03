Advertisement
Gautam Adani, Chandrababu Naidu Meet In Amaravati, Discuss Key Projects

N Chandrababu Naidu posted on X that they discussed key infrastructure projects and emerging opportunities in the state with Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, Chandrababu Naidu Meet In Amaravati, Discuss Key Projects
Gautam Adani and Chandrababu Naidu meet in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati
Amaravati:

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's official home in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Naidu posted on X that they discussed key infrastructure projects and emerging opportunities in the state.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, Information Technology and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, were also present.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and Mr Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., in Amaravati today to discuss key infrastructure projects and emerging opportunities in the state," reads the post by Naidu.

Lokesh also posted that he met Gautam Adani and Karan Adani along with Chief Minister Naidu.

"We discussed Adani Group's ongoing infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh and the upcoming new investments planned for the state's future growth," wrote Lokesh, who is the son of the chief minister.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

