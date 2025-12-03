Gautam Adani, Chandrababu Naidu Meet In Amaravati, Discuss Key Projects

Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's official home in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Naidu posted on X that they discussed key infrastructure projects and emerging opportunities in the state.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, Information Technology and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, were also present.

Lokesh also posted that he met Gautam Adani and Karan Adani along with Chief Minister Naidu.

"We discussed Adani Group's ongoing infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh and the upcoming new investments planned for the state's future growth," wrote Lokesh, who is the son of the chief minister.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)