<i>'Kaante Wale Baba'</i> Amazes Devotees At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

As the Maha Kumbh begins in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the crowd at the holy Sangam keeps attracting eyeballs as seers and saints, with unique names, showcase their talents.

Starting from Chhotu and Chabhi Wale Baba to Bavander and Splendor Baba, now 'Kaante Wale Baba', also known as Ramesh Kumar Manjhi, has become a major attraction at Maha Kumbh.

Lying on thorns, 'Kaante Wale Baba' amazes devotees at Prayagraj.

"I serve the guru. Guru gave us knowledge and gave us full strength. It is all god's glory that helps me do this (lay on thorns)... I have been doing this every year for the last 40-50 years... I do it because it benefits my body... It never hurts me... I donate half of the 'dakshina' I get and use the rest to meet my expenses..., he told ANI.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Ramesh Kumar Manjhi alias Kaante Wale Baba lays down on thorns at #MahaKumbh2025 in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/4emU9LwZv9 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

Meanwhile, a 21-member delegation from 10 countries on Wednesday evening arrived at Arail Tent City in Prayagraj. The delegation is scheduled to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

The delegation, invited by the External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, will take a sacred dip at Triveni Sangam on January 16.

The visiting group includes representatives from Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This showcases the global interest in this spiritual event, which is a symbol of India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

During their visit, the delegation will participate in a heritage walk to explore the rich cultural and historical legacy of Prayagraj. They will also enjoy an aerial view of the Mahakumbh area during a helicopter ride. Dinner and rest arrangements have also been made at the tent city for their convenience.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

